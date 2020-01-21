Guiding Light: The Value of Hard Work

Shiv Rajvanshi

If you want to succeed in life, then you need to be a hardworking person. From getting a job to studying in school you need to make an effort. Also, people will trust you more for this. As a result, they will be more compassionate. If you want something, you must be proactive and take initiative. One area where this is particularly important is academics. If you work hard in school, as a result you will get your desired college and good grades. For example, math does not come naturally to me, so I have to study and practice to get better. Also, if you complete your assignments, you will also have more free time.

You should be scheduled in any job. Employers are looking for people they can trust responsible, hard workers. If you can show them that you can do your work efficiently, you will have the possibility of promotion and growth. Businesses also want hardworking people to fill their management positions.Hard work is also necessary in sports. This was my first year playing softball and I loved it. I want to try for the high school team next year, but since I have only played one year, I need a lot of practice. I had to work very hard to improve my skills.

In the end, hard work is the only way to excel in life, especially in sports, academics and jobs. You cannot assume that people will do their work for you or that you are not equipped to do anything. You need to take over and work hard.