Guiding Light: The Ultimate Test

The main problem facing the world today is that there is a class of intellectuals who give more importance to material progress, scientific development, new devices and many other things than to moral values. This does not mean that there should not be any effort for material progress and all that, NO. However, what needs to be emphasised is that moral tests must be applied in the areas of research, development and progress as well. For example, the invention of nuclear weapons was once considered as the latest development in the field of scientific weapons. But today we see what the scenario is as far as nuclear weapons are concerned. Similarly, much industrial progress has been achieved all over the world in the last few decades, but it was achieved at the cost of the environment, without applying moral tests. Hence, as a consequence of all this, humankind is to-day faced with a grave threat to its environment and also to its survival.

Just as all periodicals and films enjoy the freedom of expression but these have to pass the test relating to obscenity and vulgarity, similarly all policies, plans and developmental projects should be subjected to the test of morality. If they lead to depravity of human character, if they promote violence, increase strife and tension, provoke people, then they should be rejected. If a film violates the sense of dignity towards women and is offensive against their modesty or if it is liable to disturb communal harmony or create enmity between castes, then it is not certified as fit. Similarly, if certain laws, acts, pronouncements, policies or plans violate universal moral, human, social or environmental values, then they also should be struck down.

Truth is always a moral entity. Hence, any idea, tenet or belief that violates universal moral values and leads to anger, greed, exploitation, injustice, cut-throat competition, etc. is not true even though it appears to be so. We should, therefore, examine whether our world-view, our belief-system and our concepts lead to a moral order or to moral anarchy, turmoil and struggle for survival. Do they give rise to noble sentiments or to utterly selfish, egoistic and vicious tendencies. We should discard these if they are prone to lead to our moral downfall and should try to rediscover our real identity, the goal of our life, the effort that leads to a life of harmony and peace. We should not fully and finally accept anything unless it passes this acid test.

The writer is a spiritual educator and popular columnist for publications across India, Nepal and the UK. He can be contacted at nikunjji@gmail.com / www.brahmakumaris.com