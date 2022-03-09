Guiding Light: Shri Dakshinamurthy – The lord of convergence

The introduction

Shri Dakshinamurthy is the original manifested form of lord Shiva. He is the one who appears as sixteen years old, surrounded by old disciples, and the beatitude can’t be missed from his posture. He is complete and there is no need for anything second. When people look at different forms of worship, they have a long list of wishes, but when one looks at Dakshinamurthy, the silence shall prevail internally in the seeker. ‘Dakshin’ is typically interpreted as the South direction. So, a simple explanation of Dakshinamurthy is, one who is facing the south direction. A deeper interpretation is “Daksha” or “Dakshata” that indicates having competencies and is capable. In other words, he is a capable master who can grant the ultimate. The Jnana (enlightening wisdom) liberates one from the mundane, and Dakshinamurthy is our knowledge/wisdom giving lord who gives us THAT, the liberating Jnana.

The context and Stotram

Dakshinamurthy is seated below the banyan tree which is called vata. It communicates many things. It is said that none specifically plants the banyan tree and it has roots from the top to ground below. It is so huge that reaching out to the tree's centre is difficult. Associated with banyan tree means one is ancient, swayambhu (appeared on own, due to volition), and difficult to get to the centre.

Dakshinamurthy stotram is composed by Adi Shankaracharya (Kaladi, Kerala born) who established four mathas in four corners of India. He established the advaita’s supremacy in a resounding manner. Often, we come across many a stotram that extol the deity embedded in it or around whom the stotram is defined or built. Dakshinamurthy stotram is different. It defines the essence of advaita, and even boldly hints, THAT, the Guru and THIS are all the same. The stotram is bold one may say, as it promises the convergence.

Depiction of the Lord

This stotram is one of the rare compilations where wonderment is used not about the accomplishments or boons given by the deity but about the form. It begins with “sharanamaham prapadye”, surrendering. The word “Chitram” comes in shloka beginning, an absolute wonderment, and exclamation. It expresses wonder that “Chitram vata taror mule vruddha shishya guror yuva”. Astonishing sight for us who are used to older Guru and younger disciples as the scene is reversed here, with a sixteen-year Guru and older disciples.

It exclaims “Gurostu mouna vyakhyanam shishyastuchinna samshaya”, meaning the Guru is teaching in “mouna” (silence) and the doubts of the disciples got eliminated/evaporated! He is also called “bhishaje bhava roginam”, the doctor who can cure all the diseases of this world. He is called as the “Sat-chit-ananda roopaya”, as we know the three components of the perfect existence. Dakshinamurthy is called “pranava-arthaya”, meaning of the Pranava, the Om. He is called “shuddha jnanaika murtaye”, the embodiment of pure knowledge. One calls him “Nidhaye sarva vidyanam”, the treasure of all learning. In fact, in Lalita Sahasranama stotram, the Mother Goddess is called “Dakshinamurthy roopini”. We close with the assuring makutam of the stotram, “Tasmai Shri Gurumurtaye Namah Idam Shri Dakshinamurthaye”.

Dr. S. Ainavolu holds a doctorate from IIM Calcutta and is a Professor of Strategy at VPSM, Navi Mumbai. Experiences and views are personal.

