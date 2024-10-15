Guiding Light: Sharad Navaratri

Goddess Durga | Unsplash

Navaratri literally means nine nights. Four seasons in the year have four designated ‘Navaratri’ festivals. Of these four, the one that comes during the Chaitra month is celebrated with fervor and ends with Sri Rama Navami festival, typically in April. The one that comes during the Ashvija month which falls in October is most famous with Durga Puja happening followed by Maharnavami, and festival season concluding with Vijaya Dashami. The Navaratris start with the Prathama tithi after the Amavasya and continue for nine nights. As the current Navaratris are happening during the Sharad rutu, these are also known as Sharad Navaratri.

The nine days are associated with different forms of mother Goddess. First day of the navaratri is associated with Shailaputri, meaning daughter of the mighty mountain. We know that mother Goddess was born in the family of Himavanta. Second form is Bramhacharini. When she was born as the Parvati, she vowed to get married to Shiva himself, and underwent austerities. Chandraghanta is the form that blesses us with the courage and conviction. Kushmanda, the next form helps us in overcoming negative energy. Mother Goddess is the mother of Skanda, and she is known as Skandamata. Katyayani is the next form. In Lalita Sahasranama we worship Devi as Katyayani – Kaalahantri. Kalaratri is the next form that helps us in overcoming dark forces. Pacifying form is Gauri which is celebrated as Maha Gauri. The one which bestows us the wisdom is Siddhidhatri. Devi is worshipped in these forms on specific days. The purpose driven, focused worship also happens during different days. For instance, during the day on which Moola nakshatra prevails, Devi is worshiped as Saraswati.

Sharad Navaratris are also called Durga Navaratris. In the eastern part of our country, the tradition says that Devi returns to her maternal place for the festival, and after Navaratris, on Dashami she returns to her husband’s place. On this day, the farewell is organized, emotional send-off is conducted, and ‘Sindoor khela’, of applying vermillion by women is followed. Navaratris help us in connecting back with the tradition, master the lifestyle, monitor our thought processes, and finally plan to lead a holistic, pious life during the year ahead. When inner desires are controlled, external context becomes easier to master is the understanding.

Dr S Ainavolu is a Mumbai-based teacher of Management and Tradition. Intent is nextgen’s learning and cultural education