Guiding Light: Sanatana Dharma

Recently there have been a lot of newspaper reports, and videos of politicians calling for the elimination of Sanatana Dharma. I wonder whether they really know what they're talking about for the simple reason that Sanatana Dharma speaks of the eternal absolute truth of consciousness, which Science is now slowly trying to understand. It also talks about the eternal principles for living. Is destruction of something like this desirable or even possible? It is like trying to destroy the rules of physics or even gravity. The moment the cosmos came into existence, these principles were on.

So, how does one even destroy that? Even to destroy the culture and heritage that has sprung up from Sanatana is next to impossible. They have been trying this for more than a thousand years. They tried this either violently through wars and aggression or subtly by replacing our ancient Gurukul system by the English education system that was meant to create clerks for the British Empire and allegedly looting 45 trillion from India that is Bharat. Despite that we find that Sanatana Dharma is still flourishing. We are the only unbroken culture that has survived in modern society from the past. We have replaced the country that has been overtaken by us economically in a short span of 75 odd years.

So, all this proves the futility of destroying Sanatana Dharma. Since there is no one common head one will have to kill every teacher of Sanatana Dharma. Hitler tried that with the Jews. Yet the Jews are surviving and prospering while Hitler has been confined to the dustbin of history. The same thing happens to these misguided politicians who make a call for destruction of Sanatana Dharma hoping to get some sort of popularity among their followers, but that is not true. They cannot even eradicate Sanatana Dharma from their homes, because their mothers and wives follow some of these practices. So, let us accept some of these principles of living and make our lives much better.

The writer is the founder of Aarsha Vidya Foundation. You can write to him at aarshavidyaf@gmail.com

