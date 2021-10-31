Guiding Light: Overcoming depression, the yogic approach

When a habit of these moods (depression or revolt) has been formed, they cannot be gotten rid of at once. There are three ways of doing it: Strengthening your own will so that nothing can come or stay as it likes but only as you like. To think of something else, plunge the mind in some healthy activity and thirdly to turn to the Divine Mother and call in Her force.

One can do any of these or all, but even in doing them, it will take a little time to get rid of the habit. In dealing with your difficulties and the wrong movements that assail you, you are probably making the mistake of identifying yourself with them too much and regarding them as part of your own nature.

You should rather draw back from them, detach and dissociate yourself from them, regard them as movements of the universal lower imperfect and impure nature, forces that enter into you and try to make you their instrument for their self-expression.

By so detaching and dissociating yourself, it will be more possible for you to discover and to live more and more in a part of yourself, your inner or your psychic being. For it is not attacked or troubled by these movements. It finds them foreign to itself and automatically refuses assent to them and feels always turned to or in contact with the Divine Forces and the higher planes of consciousness.

Find that part of your being and live in it. To be able to do so is the true foundation of yoga. By so standing back, it will be easier also for you to find a quiet poise in yourself, behind the surface struggle, from which you can more effectively call in our help to deliver you. The Divine presence, calm, peace, purity, force, light, joy, wideness are above, waiting to descend in you.

Find this quietude behind, and your mind also will become quieter, and through the quiet mind, you can call down the descent first of the purity and peace and then of the Divine Force. If you can feel this peace and purity descending into you, you can then call it down again and again till it begins to settle. You will feel too the Force working in you to change the movements and transform the consciousness.

Published on: Sunday, October 31, 2021, 07:00 AM IST