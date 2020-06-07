Guiding Light: Making a Commitment

Sadhguru, Isha Foundation

Incredible things are done in the world simply out of commitment. A great example is that of Mahatma Gandhi. If you look at this man, he was not talented or anything special, please see. He was not extraordinarily intelligent. But suddenly, the man-made a commitment towards something. He got so committed that he became a giant.

I remember what he wrote about his first case at a court in India – he stood up to argue his case and his heart sank into his boots. Does this sound like Mahatma Gandhi? The man went on to move millions of people. Not only in India, anywhere in the world, you take the name of Gandhi and there is a sense of respect. All this happened at a time when there were so many leaders who were true giants in India. They were more talented, better orators and better educated. Yet, this man stood above them all, simply because of his commitment.

Whatever happens, life or death, the commitment must not change. With true commitment, you express yourself totally, in every possible way. When commitment is lacking, somewhere you lose your purpose. When the purpose of why we are here is lost, there is no question of fulfilling our goals. Being committed is just something we have to decide within ourselves. If we are truly committed to whatever we have taken up in our lives, the results are plenty. And if results don’t come, for a committed person there is no such thing as failure. If I fall down 100 times a day, stand up and walk again, that’s all.

Commitment does not mean aggressiveness. This is where Mahatma Gandhi’s example is so apt. He was committed to India’s freedom struggle, but at the same time, he was not against the British people. This shows the maturity of the man.

People are afraid of plans and dreams because their fear is always, “if it doesn’t happen, what will happen?” If it doesn’t happen, nothing will happen; but if it happens it’s too wonderful. Everyone has dreams, but how many are willing to stake their life to fulfil that dream? It takes courage and commitment to give your life to create what really matters, to give away the comforts of this day to manifest the tomorrow that is yet to be. The clarity of vision as to what is of vital importance for the times we live in and for posterity is what sets apart great men from just men.