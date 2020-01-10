Guiding Light: Live your true self

We are living in the world where we are in a state of constant scrutiny. Each and every step that we take is being observed by others. Regardless of whether our actions are good or bad, we are always being watched. In this process, sometimes to appease or please the observers we begin to act according to their expectations. So long as we remain caught up in this web of appearances, we live our lives as we imagine we are supposed to, instead of how we truly want to. Tatho Dhrishto Svarupe Avasthanam as Sage Patanjali mentions in the Patanjali Sutras. This translates to –“If I don’t know who I am, then whoever I am is wrong.”

To build spiritual energies and powers for yourself, the best approach is to live according to your authentic self. Do not be embarrassed by who you are. Do not shy away from your real self, and hide it behind a fake mask. The time when you start living your true self, even if you have nothing, you will be the most blissful person on this planet. Bliss is the ultimate goal of every human being. In order to achieve this, you do not need to do something out of this world, you just need to live your true life. By constantly abiding to others’ expectations of you, you will be steering away from your own original path. This is wholly unfair to the precious gift of life that you have been given. When you are not aligned to the path you are endorsing, you are only cheating yourself. And, because of its sheer in authenticity, you are cheating the world too. The advice is not that you live in a negative way, but that you embrace your true self wholly with total self-acceptance. Your true self is powerful, positive, humble, beautiful, grateful and pure beyond comparison. We are all unique spirits, with our own identities and we are all meant to shine. Do not let anyone dull your shine for you, especially your own self.

— By Grand Master Akshar, Yoga-preneur & Spiritual Guide