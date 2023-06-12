Guiding Light: Life Is The Greatest Gift

Image Source: Pixabay

Human life is a rare and precious gift from God. We should live this life in such a way that our body and mind are cultivated in the best possible manner; that right thoughts may come to us, right words are spoken by us, right actions are performed, and right results are obtained, all leading to the ultimate goal – liberation!

Every seed that sprouts is a miracle of nature.

How much more miraculous is the human birth, so generously bestowed upon us by God!

Once, I saw a six year old throwing a tantrum. It was his birthday, and he had got several gifts from his family and friends. But the moment his mother told him to switch off the TV and go to bed, he began to sulk and complain. Gently she reminded him that good behaviour was the least she could expect from him after the gifts he had received. You should have seen and heard his response!

Read Also Guiding Light: Overcoming The Games Of The Mind

“I didn’t ask you for a bicycle! I don’t want a computer game! You can keep all your gifts because I don’t want them!”

Can you imagine how his mother must have felt at such an outburst? I don’t know, but some mothers have a marvellous sense of humour. Let’s hope that she just laughed it off!

But I do know some people who say to God, “I did not ask to be born in this world. Why did You make me? You can keep this life with You – I did not want it in the first place!”

Now that is just ingratitude and insensitivity.

Life is the greatest gift that God has conferred upon you. You cannot – must not be ungracious about it. Your life is the wall, the blank slate, the kora kagaz on which you can paint any picture of your choice.

Just think – you may have been a mushroom or a weed; an insect or a worm; a snake or a scorpion; a dog or a cat – but God made you a human being – the crown of His Creation.

Each one of us is precious, and each one has been allocated their special purpose in life. It is up to us to discover and fulfill it.

You have received the miraculous gift of human life – when will you have such an opportunity again? Give yourself the gift of living life to the fullest!

Dada J P Vaswani is a humanitarian, philosopher, educator, acclaimed writer, powerful orator, messiah of ahimsa, and non-sectarian spiritual leader.