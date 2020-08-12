Guiding Light: Lessons from Dahi Handi

Dahi Handi is the soul of Janmashtami celebration. And just like any other festival, Dahi Handi too is filled with immense joy and excitement. However, what differentiates it from other festivals is how subtly it explains the importance of unity and togetherness.

Dahi Handi is all about togetherness. The success of Dahi Handi is in the breaking of Handi by forming a human pyramid. Thus, here the goal is common — bringing all the devotees together. The first step to success is the alignment of the devotees to the handi.

Once the goal is defined, the next move is the work towards achieving that goal. The first step is in deciding the right mix of people. This is very crucial because the human pyramid is composed of many levels. Each level is equally important for reaching and ultimately breaking the Handi.

The base is often composed of people who are strong enough to anchor the pyramid. They play the role of a foundation in any great tower. A tower won’t stand without a strong, robust foundation. Thus, the base level of the human pyramid is very critical. More and more levels/layers of devotees keep getting added depending on the height of the Handi.

It is very important for each devotee to understand that each one of them is important to break the Handi and that each layer in the human pyramid is critical in holding the layers above them. Thus, the devotees who break the Handi is no more important than the layers of devotees who make it possible for him/ her to reach the Handi.

One another interesting lesson to learn is how the pyramid fights its way to reach the Handi. The road to reach the Handi is not easy with water being poured over the pyramid to break the pyramid. It is after many collapses that the Handi is reached ultimately. These obstructions are handled as a team which is so critical; with each layer trying to protect and balance the layers above.

Finally, the devotees are driven by a spirit which is the driving force for reaching the Handi. No goals can be reached without a common spirit and alignment to the common goal — this is the lesson we need to always imbibe when working in a team.