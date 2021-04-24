Guiding Light: Learning Lessons from Covid-19

The year 2020 was the year of Covid-19, which has made the entire world without boundaries to suffer. Nothing happened in over 9 months of the year 2020, except that most of us added a few words in our vocabulary, the words like Pandemic, Lockdown, Social Distancing, Quarantine etc. However, there have been some life lessons that we have learnt during 2020. The lessons for people may be different, however, it is sure that we all have learnt life lessons. Some of them have been listed below:

Health is a priority: We have realised that health is a priority and not a privilege. The coronavirus did not spare anyone. Covid-19 shook everyone to the core and made us learn that we can’t take our health for granted. We must make the required changes to live a healthy life.

Eating right: To boost immunity we started eating right and balanced food. As eating out was perceived to be not safe, people started having home-cooked food. Googled to search the ingredients of new recipes and how does the meal boost immunity.

Life is Short: Life is short and uncertain. The sudden and tragic death of Sushant Singh Rajput, Rishi Kapoor, Irrfan, the Bollywood actors, made us sad, ponder over the uncertainties of life. All we did was took deep breaths and braced ourselves to face the unseen, unpredicted and whatever came our way.

Who and what is important: The Covid-19 induced lockdown made us realise who and what is important in our life? Family and close friends became even more precious as travel restrictions kept loved ones away from us. We must ensure that we cherish these relationships.

Solitude: Being alone is not being lonely. Quite a few of us have undertaken a self-discovery journey. We have met our real self. We have discovered joy, peace and harmony in our existence. It has proved to be a blessing.

Resilience: We have discovered that we are much more resilient than we thought we were. Pandemic has helped us explore our inner resilience. We have lived without going to the cinema hall or ordering food from outside, which was unthinkable before the Covid-19 situation. We worked on our ability to be more adaptable to whatever the situation may be.

(The writer is a Delhi based Master Coach and a Motivational Speaker)