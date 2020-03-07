Guiding Light: Knowledge of our Inner Being

Shri Mataji Nirmala Devi

Now I would like to tell the secret knowledge of our inner being which was known in India thousands of years back. For our evolution and spiritual ascent there is a residual power within us which is located in the triangular bone at the base of our spine. This residual power is known as Kundalini. Though the knowledge of this power was available thousands of years back in India, the awakening of the Kundalini was done, traditionally, on an individual basis only. One guru would give awakening to one disciple. As a result of that awakening, what happens is that you achieve your Self-realisation, your selfhood.

Secondly, when this power is awakened, it rises and passes through six subtle energy centres in your body, nourishing them and integrating them. Ultimately, this power breaks through the fontanel bone area called as the Taloo or the Brahmarandra and connects you to the all-pervading power of Divine love, which is described in the Bible also as the cool breeze of the Holy Ghost also in the Koran as Ruh and also in the Indian scriptures as Paramchaitanya. Patanjali has called it as Ritambhara Pragya. Whatever the name, this is a power which is all-pervading, which does all the subtle works of living process, of evolutionary process. The existence of this all-pervading energy is not felt before realisation, but after self-realisation you can feel it on your fingertips or at the centre of your palm or above the fontanel bone area.

Moreover, this process has to be spontaneous, Sahaja. Saha means with and ja means born. That means the right to get this union with the all-pervading power of Divine love is the birthright of every human being. Our limited mental energy, which is linear in movement and has no sustenance of reality, reaches a point and stops. From there it boomerangs and all mental, linear movement comes back to us as a punishment sometimes. I must say that in the West, I have met many people who are true seekers of truth and are fed up of artificiality of the western life. Also they didn’t know what they were seeking sometimes and they have made lots of mistakes. The awakening of the Kundalini and thus achieving self-realisation is a living process of evolution for which we cannot pay anything.