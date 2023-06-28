Guiding Light: Keep Learning – Keep Rising | representative pic

Once you stop learning, you start dying, said Albert Einstein. As conscious beings, we have five sense organs which are also called doors of knowledge. Hence it would not be a wrong statement to make that, because of our very nature, we cannot be without learning. Throughout our journey of life, we constantly learn some such lessons that result in the formation of sanskaras according to our karma. Hence,if we know clearly that learning is unavoidable and that we are always learning good or bad things, resulting in good or bad sanskaras that lead to happiness or sorrow, then we will never say that we have no time or no interest in learning. Likewise, if we know that our sanskaras go along with us life after life, then we will be more careful in learning good things and in giving up bad things because education seems to be an elixir that can bring us a healthy mind & body along with a lasting fruitful life.

We all know this fact very well that in the present day life, nobody is perfect as far as goodness and virtues are concerned. Hence, it cannot be denied that we all need to be enlightened and we urgently need to improve the quality of our thoughts, speech and action. Since we cannot avoid learning, even if we wish, why don't we then learn to inculcate, in us, moral values, virtues or good qualities so that we may make progress towards perfection? Why do we wish to carry a heavy load of rubbish on our heads? Why do we want to delay our march towards our goal? What do we gain by making lame excuses, saying that we have no time or that we are not interested? What is it that we are really interested in? Are we interested in our downfall, decay or doom? In sinking and drowning deep down in the quagmire of vices, evils and mud? Remember! The more we delay, the worse will be our condition and more difficult would it be to rectify our ways. The process of learning, as was said earlier, is ceaseless and continuous and hence someone has rightly said “we learn every day and shed the ego and the perception that I know everything”. Hence we cannot stop it even if we try our best, putting all our might into it.

