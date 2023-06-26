Guiding Light: Accept! Accept! Accept!

Guiding Light: Purpose of Yoga |

Imbibe the spirit of acceptance. Accept all that happens to you as the Will of God. By accepting all that happens to us in the right spirit, we are settling the accounts of our previous karma, and making sure of good karma for our future. There are so many things in life that we cannot understand or come to terms with; the loss of a loved one, a sudden illness, or an unexpected accident. Instead of wasting our time and effort on the why and wherefore of such events, let us accept them in the spirit of surrender. For we must never ever forget this — that we are only reaping what we have sown. When we accept life’s incidents and accidents in this spirit, our sorrows and sufferings are considerably mitigated. On the other hand, if we try to resist them or defy them, our misery only deepens.

When you lose your inner balance, you allow the world to overwhelm you, conquer you. When you retain your mental balance, you emerge the winner, even in the most trying of circumstances.

Prosperity and adversity don’t come to us by chance. They are the effect of our own karmic attainments. But both conditions can prove positive and helpful to our spiritual progress, if we turn to God in the spirit of acceptance and surrender. When we face adversity in the right frame of mind, we gain will power, patience, determination and detachment. All great achievers will testify that it was because of their adversities that they evolved towards greatness. Thus negative karma need not be a stumbling block for us!

Equally, prosperity is not something to be complacent about. We can make use of it to help others, serve suffering humanity, and learn to become selfless; we can utilise our leisure and good fortune to devote time to reflection and meditation.

Acceptance of God’s will should not be passive and helpless, but joyous and positive. In fact, we should learn to praise God and thank Him for His infinite mercy, because He knows what is best for us.

Dada J P Vaswani is a humanitarian, philosopher, educator, acclaimed writer, powerful orator, messiah of ahimsa, and non-sectarian spiritual leader