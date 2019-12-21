Guiding Light: Importance of Motivation in Education

“Every student can learn just not on the same day or in the same way” – George Evans. Learning about something is easy when a person is motivated enough to do so. Motivation is a state that energizes, directs and sustains behaviour. Being motivated means having goals and plan of actions at the same time. One has to be consistently making efforts in the same direction in order to sustain an activity for the long run.

High effort levels, when studying different subjects and assignments, are also an indication of motivation. For example, if a student is working on difficult algebra, again and again, this would indicate a higher level of interest and motivation towards math. When a person is motivated to learn and educate oneself, there could be the reasons that he/she is interested to read about the subject, want to please someone, reward factors and many more.

Motivation leads to increased effort and energy. A motivated student will pursue a task with great enthusiasm and a lacklustre attitude. Motivation increases the initiation and consistency of activities and assignments. Motivation results in giving more time to the activity which will ultimately increase their learning and achievement.

Motivation enhances the thinking process. A motivated student is likely to pay more attention and try to understand the subject more sincerely rather than just learning in a superficial manner. Motivation ultimately leads to improved performance and results.Motivation in education is all about being excited to learn new things and subjects. It acts as a tool to be an expert in the field of interest. Always remember, every expert was once a beginner. One has to begin from somewhere to reach the desired level.

-- By Persainjit Singh