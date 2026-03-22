Guiding Light: How To Stay In Bliss Always? | File Pic (Representational Image)

The Divine has granted all the little pleasures of the world to you. But the highest of them, the eternal bliss, can be had only by going to the divine.

Do not try to fool the divine. Most of our prayers and rituals are simply attempts at tricking the divine. You give so little and try to get the most out of the divine, and He knows. An astute businessman that divine is, He knows how to trick you too! If you go underneath the carpet, he will go underneath the floor. So be sincere in your efforts. Do not try to take shortcuts to bliss. Once you get the bliss, then everything else is joyful. But without it, whatever joy you get anywhere else, it is unlikely to stay.

How to let the bliss stay?

We need to broaden our vision. Know that life is far greater than the small events that take place in your life. What robs you of your smile are the unpleasant events or events that do not bring you comfort or that appear to give you misery. But when you realize you are much bigger than this pleasure or pain, when you realize you are bigger than the events that occur in your day-to-day lives, either pleasant or unpleasant, then the smile on your face will never disappear.

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Secondly, when you know there is a power, there is someone to guide you, to take care of you, then also your smile does not vanish.

Thirdly, when you see that you are here to give and contribute and you see there are people here on this planet who need you more than you need anything else, that also gives you strength to move through those moments when you cannot smile.

Bliss cannot be understood

It is difficult to get into bliss. It dawns in you after many lifetimes and once you are in it, it is even more difficult to get out of it. We seek bliss, that divine union with the source all our life but the world keeps coming in the way. There are so many inexplicable, incomprehensible ways of not coming home, a zillion distractions that keep you from moving toward that goal,

We keep our minds alive through cravings and aversions - should or should not. The mind must die for the bliss to dawn.

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The abode of all the devas or divinity is Bliss. Only in this physical body can you comprehend and uphold bliss. And having had a human birth and a path like this, if you still do not realize it, then you are at a great loss.

Let your heart be soft

The heart becomes stiff with our cravings and aversions. Some people are polite in their behavior, but their hearts are stiff. Such politeness is no good. It is okay if you are a bit rude in your behavior, but your heart must remain soft. The world judges your actions, not your inner self. But the divine looks at your inner being, not your outward appearance. Don't let any dislike or craving settle in your heart; keep it fresh and soft like a rose.

Such an illusion- when you dislike someone or something, it only stiffens your heart and this hardness takes so long to soften again, trapping you away from true joy. Where is the bliss then?

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Know that nothing in the material world can bring lasting contentment. Seeking contentment outside leads to discontentment, negativity, and clouds your awareness. This negativity peaks and, like a full cloud, it bursts and returns to the divinity. You cannot escape God, whether you take on the longer route of negativity or the instant approach of positivity, faith, and contentment. When divinity dawns in your life, the shift from falsehoods to truth, from darkness to light, from inertness to sparkling spirit, happens in no time. A stiff heart can't experience joy or bliss. S,o make sure your heart remains soft to be in bliss!

And to answer the question, ‘How to be always happy?’ Remove ‘always’ and you will be happy!