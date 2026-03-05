Guiding Light: Soaking In The Colors Of The Divine Is Holi

Holi | Representative Image

Every day is Holi when the divine enters your life. When we approach life with a sense of playfulness, joy naturally follows. But this is only possible when we are in touch with our higher Self, when we have blossomed in our consciousness. Then life is filled with myriad colors and each color brings you a reason to celebrate.



Holi is not just about splashing colors on one another; it carries a deeper significance. It is a reminder to immerse ourselves in the colors of wisdom again and again. ‘I have been soaked in the color of my Beloved’ sang Meera Bai. True celebration is not only about the external festivities, it is about blossoming from within, a state where you are full of colors of bliss and devotion.



Our traditions have been so thoughtfully designed. Holi marks the last full moon of the year in the Hindu calendar, and two weeks later, the New Year commences. We bid farewell to the old year with joy and celebration, just as we welcome the new one with hope and enthusiasm. The truth is, for those who have awakened to life, every moment is a celebration.



In South Indian tradition, Holi is also connected to the story of Lord Shiva and Kamadeva, the deity of love and desire. It is said that when Shiva went into deep meditation, negative forces began to rise in the world. A demon named Tarakasura had wreaked havoc all around. He had a boon that he could only be defeated by Shiva’s son. But with Shiva lost in meditation, how could a son be born? The gods turned to Kamadeva for help, requesting him to bring Shiva out of his meditation. Kamadeva used his powers to stir Shiva from his trance, but as soon as Shiva opened His third eye, Kamadeva was burned to ashes.



This left the gods worried. If desire itself ceased to exist, how would life continue? The world moves forward because of aspirations and desires. Knowing this, Shiva acceded to a new beginning. On the day of Holi, Kamadeva was brought back to life, and everyone played with colors.



The deeper meaning here is that to truly celebrate, one must transcend desire. One can have desires, but they should not control you. And even when desires arise, one must use the intellect to discern if they are really beneficial for one’s growth and well-being in the long run.



Once Mullah Nasiruddin was riding a horse and the horse kept going in circles. When Mullah was asked where he was going, he replied, "I don't know! Ask the horse." This story reflects our lives too, when we let our desires guide our decisions, often leading to ruin. Instead, we should be able to let go of desires and have them when we choose. We should be in control, like getting on and off a horse at will, rather than being stuck or thrown off, which leads to more misery.



When desires in the mind disappear, celebration dawns, and life finds vitality. Celebration is innate to the spirit, and it emerges from silence, which is meditation. With meditation, you not only find peace within but also impact the subtle layers of creation, the subtle bodies in all the levels of existence. This deepens your understanding of who you really are and brings to your experience the oneness of consciousness. When a celebration is infused with a sense of sacredness and wisdom, it gains depth. It involves not just the body and mind but also the spirit. This natural celebration makes life a vivid fountain of colors.