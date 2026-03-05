Guiding Light: Turning Setbacks Into Strength | Pexels Image

Last week we reflected on how fear silently governs many of our choices. Let us now understand how to loosen its grip and reclaim our inner strength. Experience shows that knowledge is a powerful tool in overcoming fear. The more you understand what you fear, the better equipped you'll be to confront it. So, for example, if you fear public speaking, then learn about public speaking techniques, practice, and gradually expose yourself to speaking in front of others. In short, the more you know about it, the less intimidating it becomes. Just remember! ignorance magnifies fear; awareness reduces it. When the light of understanding enters the mind, the shadows automatically shrink.

For most of us fear of failure is a common obstacle to personal growth. However, it's essential to understand that failure is a natural part of life. So, instead of avoiding it, embrace it as an opportunity for growth and learning. One should always remember that many successful individuals have faced numerous failures before achieving their goals. So, there is nothing to fear about failures. Failure does not define us; it refines us. Every setback carries a lesson, and every lesson prepares us for a stronger comeback. However, the only real failure is refusing to try. Most of us fear because of our own self-created negative thoughts and self-doubt. Simply challenge these thoughts by asking yourself if they are rational or if they are based on unfounded fears. Replace negative thoughts with positive affirmations and realistic self-talk and move ahead. The mind can be either our greatest enemy or our strongest ally. The moment we begin to question our fearful assumptions instead of blindly believing them, we take back control. That is why it is said that “courage is not the absence of fear; it is the decision that something else is more important than fear”.

According to psychologists, fear can often lead to anxiety and stress. Hence, practicing mindfulness and relaxation techniques, such as meditation, deep breathing, or yoga, can be of great help to stay calm in the face of fear. These practices can also improve our overall emotional resilience, making it easier to confront fear when it arises. Just remember one thing that overcoming fear is a transformative journey that requires patience and persistence. Fear is a natural emotion, and everyone experiences it at some point. What sets individuals apart is their ability to confront and overcome fear. As you embark on this journey, you'll discover newfound strength and resilience within yourself, ultimately leading to a more fulfilling and empowered life. So let us Face Everything And Rise.

(The writer is a spiritual educator and popular columnist for publications across India, Nepal & the UK. To date 9000+ Published Columns have been written by him. Write to him at nikunjji@gmail.com or visit www.brahmakumaris.com )