Guiding Light: How to build an aura best suited for your personality

The best way to build your aura is to become positive. By imbibing the trait of positivity you can strengthen your aura and journey ahead successfully in life. Life is full of challenges, and very often it feels like it is a roller coaster ride full of ups and downs. But if you remain positive in the face of any challenges then it will bless you with positivity and even make your personality positive.

Secondly, you need to build the habit of discipline as this will surely strengthen your aura. From the time of waking to when you go to sleep practice the habit of discipline. When you inculcate discipline in your life by ensuring that all your deadlines are met on time and you finish any task assigned to you on time then this will also influence your aura positively.

When you invest your time, energy and effort into productive activities then this is also an important factor in building your aura. When you engage yourself in activities that are productive, and creative and in those that add in your growth; these things add up to affect your aura in a good way. Productive activities help to build self-confidence and when you are confident this is also truly reflected in your aura.

Ensure that you set aside some time each day to practice sincere silence. Do not entangle yourself in continuous work and mental distractions throughout the day. Instead, sit in silence or in a meditative mode for a little time each day. Practices like meditation, yoga postures or asanas, pranayama or breathing exercises are all some of the ways that can help you to strengthen and build your aura which in turn adds to your overall personality.

(The author is a spiritual yogic master. Founder, chairman and