Guiding Light: Hanuman Vaakya Roopaaya

Shri Hanuman is the central character in the later three kandas of Ramayana, the Kishkinda, Sundara, and Yuddha Kandas. Rama and Lakshmana grew up and get married during the Bala Kanda, then spent twelve years in Ayodhya Kanda, and wandered in the woods for the next thirteen years in Aranya Kanda. Then Sita was abducted by Ravana. It looked like no light at the end of the tunnel till they were guided by Kabandha towards the Pampa river banks to meet Sugriva, the estranged brother of Vanara King Vali.

Spotting two monk-like but weapon-wielding humans, Sugriva grew suspicious that his brother Vali might have sent them to eliminate him. He sent Hanuman to find out who they were and on what mission they were on. Hanuman assumed a pious human form and met the brothers. During the exchange of introductions, hearing Hanuman speak, Rama tells Lakshmana that their visitor is a great scholar, well-learned in Vyakarana (grammar). Hanuman’s speech was perfect with the right intonation and choice of words.

Hanuman displayed his valour in battles and also saved many a situation with his communication. The search party that went in the southern direction got into a cave from where escape was not possible. Hanuman approached “Swayamprabha”, tapaswini there, and makes the local hospitality and escape possible, again with the right speech. When Hanuman took the plunge and moved toward Lanka, Mainaka mountain personified and offered transit hospitality. Hanuman doesn’t stop nor hurt Mainaka in any manner. He briefly explained his mission.

Hanuman’s sentence construction was perfect. In Ashoka-vana, Hanuman declares who he is, the purpose of his visit, and what he is capable of, all these in five verses. Brevity at its best. This is known in the tradition as Jaya-Panchakam (meaning “victorious five”). Hanuman communicates powerfully in Ravana’s court too. The best communication by returning Hanuman regarding finding out Sita was “Drushtwa Sita” (meaning seen Sita). Seen was most important for Rama, hence “seen” first.

Tradition says that “following” Hanuman gives us “buddhi-balam” (sharpness of intellect) and “vak-patutvam” (command over speech) among other good qualities. These two qualities are indeed very essential for achieving any Jaya (success). Hanuman teaches us that difficult things can be achieved with the right words/sentences.

Professor S Ainavolu is a teacher of tradition and management. He is with VPSM, Navi Mumbai. Views are personal. You may read more at https://www.ainavolu.in/blog