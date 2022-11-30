Guiding Light: Fury – natural and man-made

Representational image |

This year, the incessant rainfall in major parts of India and fears of nuclear war between the two superpower nations, had at least a few things common between them. One was the result of the "fury" of Nature and the other was the "fury” of antagonistic human minds. In both cases, the forces — geological in the first instance and psychological or political in the other instance — became active due to certain cleavages and gaps, and the volcanoes of the earth and the mind attempted to re-adjust on a massive scale. There was lightning earlier in both the cases - electrostatic in the former and behavioural in the latter - but no safety or remedial measures were taken in both the cases. However, the two cases, mentioned above, for comparison, should not lead to the wrong conclusion that the natural catastrophes are more devastating than the man-made ones. There are historical cases that give evidence that calamities caused by human minds could also lead to death and destruction on a gigantic scale. But one wonders as to whether there is any link between the human mind and the natural calamities?

If we seek an answer to the question on the basis of Karma Philosophy, the answer would be in the positive because, according to Karma Philosophy, there should be no suffering without faults or fissures in our moral structure. So far as the quakes of the human mind are concerned, it would seem that high-voltage anger in some human beings may result in destruction of people who are in remote areas. World has seen many such devastating scenes as a consequence of high intensity enmity and hatred between two nations.

Karma Philosophy is so inscrutable, subtle and complicated that even a super computer, like the human brain, sometimes fails to solve the riddle. But it would seem that some connection does exist between faults in human personality and faults in the earth or calamities, caused by human mind and the cataclysm caused by Nature though these connections may be from the past or may be in the future. Also, those who are not affected by the tremors of natural calamities may also be partly 'instrumental as, for example, people of a super power nation were instrumental indirectly for the immense suffering inflicted on a developing nation. But even if many people find it hard to believe that there are such connections, there should be no hurdle in believing that faults and issures in human morality do lead to sufferings.

The writer is a spiritual educator and popular columnist for publications across India, Nepal and the UK. He can be contacted at nikunjji@gmail.com / www.brahmakumaris.com