Guiding Light: Focus on your goal

The world is a playing field for mankind’s wants and wishes. Whether material or otherwise, all of us have desires that we hope to fulfil. Call them dreams, aspirations or goals. The universe is filled with wonderful things which draw us all in. In order to achieve what our hearts desire, we must first be clear about what we want. Anyone can set a goal, but clarity of thought regarding the goal is important. Without this it’s just a whimsical thought in your head. Clarity can be achieved by

understanding the reason behind a goal. Are you aware of why you want to achieve a specific thing? The third step in assuring success in attaining the goal is the connection between the mind and the goal. The purpose for the goal should be strong and well-connected to the brain and spirit.

When this bond is unshakeable, no matter what happens, you will achieve the goal.

People who fail to reach their targets do so only because they have not formed a strong connection between the mind and the goal. They allow the intrusion of distractions to interrupt the process. So, during goal-setting, involve yourself in it physically, spiritually, emotionally and mentally. The intention should be very clear. If you had a goal of meditating in the mountains of the Himalayas, then this language needs to be clear to the body, mind and spirit in order to see it through.

Practice the powerful meditation technique of Lakshya Dhyan or focussed meditation on your goal. The story of Arjuna is a good example to illustrate focus. When tested by his Master Dronacharya, Arjuna proves to be the epitome of concentration. While all other contenders get distracted seeing numerous objects besides the target, Arjuna had his eyes on the prize and saw nothing else. He was therefore successful in achieving the goal. Anyone can set a goal, but remember that making it clear to the mind is essential in attaining it.

— By Grand Master Akshar, Yoga Master & Spiritual Guide