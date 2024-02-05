Guiding Light: Cultivate Child-Like Trust In God

Hand over yourself, in loving child-like trust to the Lord. It is important that we become carefree and trusting just like a little child. It is then that no worry, fear or anxiety can ever come close to you!

When man surrenders himself to God, He takes upon Himself his entire responsibility. All we need to do is to hand ourselves over, in child-like trust to the Lord. And the angels of God will go ahead of us to clear the way. No obstacles will be too difﬁcult, no barriers will be impossible for us to cross!

True faith is belief that whatever may happen, God loves me, He is always there for me! It is akin to the absolute, unconditional, complete trust that the child has in its mother.

Following are the qualities of an aspirant who has developed child-like trust in the Lord:

He has a soft, loving, tender heart.

He is free from pride, lust and anger, greed and egoism.

In his great love for the Lord, he strives for perfection – and ceaselessly works to overcome his defects.

He is free from all cares, fears and worries. Like a child, he feels himself safe and secure in the Lord’s Divine protection.

He treats everybody alike; he does not see people as ‘enemies’ or ‘friends’; all people are his brothers and sisters. His love extends to all alike – for in each and every human being, he perceives the form of the Lord.

His faith in the Lord is ﬁrm, unwavering and absolute. His strength and courage are derived from this faith. This faith roots out all anxiety and fear from his mind.

He is firm in the conviction that all that happens to him, happens for the best – for it comes as God’s Will. Happiness and sorrow are also forms of God’s Grace.

The life of child-like trust and true faith is a blessed, carefree life. It is a life free from the shackles of earthly “experience”. To be truly free is to be born anew, to become a pure child of God. Such a one lives with God and walks with God and speaks to Him and hears Him speak.



Dada J P Vaswani is a humanitarian, philosopher, educator, acclaimed writer, powerful orator, messiah of ahimsa, and non-sectarian spiritual leader