Guiding Light: Coronavirus and spiritualism

-- Guru Rudransh

In the normal course of life in this world, all of us were so engrossed fulfilling our professional duties and responsibilities that we could hardly extract any time to spend with our family and loved ones. There was a point when we all were repeatedly complaining about being extremely busy and getting no leisure time at our disposal.

In fact, many of us got the time to meet even our kids only on weekends. But then came a pandemic in the form of Covid-19, leaving us with no option but to stay indoors, confined in our homes. The nature in its own way made it sure that we had ample time at our disposal, and could remain with our loved ones without the worries of going to schools or offices or anywhere outside.

Amid the fear of the pandemic, we all pacified ourselves with the fact that at least we were getting to spend the time with our families that we had missed. But what eventually happened wasn’t a very positive outcome. Petty quarrels among us began to increase, if statistics are to be believed, there has been an increased number of domestic violence cases in these times. Some people walked through miles, travelled on bicycles and tempos for hundreds and thousands of kilometres to be with their families, but despite facing all odds and ordeals, they probably did not get what they actually desired.

Another thing that got curtailed during this phase was the ‘me-time’ that we all are used to, the time that we spend with ourselves. It is human nature that when we are deprived of this ‘me-time’, we tend to get annoyed, and some of us even end up resorting to violence. To overcome such situations, many of us tilted towards the path of spiritualism. But the direction most took was faulty to a great extent. It’s like a person visiting a gym on the first day complaining about his muscles not showing signs of improvement.

So to fix the gap, the first thing one needs to realise is that spiritualism is a journey to discover your own self. And the first step towards spirituality is developing a sincere belief for the almighty. There is also a need for a sensible spiritual guru, who could act as a guiding light and show the right direction to be pursued. Following these would establish a cosmic connection between your mind and your body, thereby helping you combat the ills of lockdown and pandemic situations. Once you focus on the spiritual path, you will certainly be at ease and also in peace.