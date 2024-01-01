Guiding Light: Connecting With Spirituality In Daily Life

Representational Image | File

Let us do as much good as we can, to as many as we can, in as many ways as we can, whenever we can and as long as we can!

The way of spirituality is the way of love, compassion, the spirit of caring and sharing and service. It is also the shortest and quickest route to God. The way of service is closely allied to the way of brotherhood — for we need to assert, again and again, “I am my brother’s keeper!”

And who are our brothers? Our brothers and sisters are all those who suffer and are in need of help — men, women, birds and animals. We must become channels of God’s mercy, help and healing, so that His love may flow out to them through us and our actions. When we become instruments of God’s love, there is no limit to what we can accomplish. In God’s Divine Plan, we can become the sanctuary of the weary and heavy-laden; we can, with our efforts, become a source of sweet, refreshing waters in the wilderness that is this world.

God is Absolute Love—and if we love God, we must be imbued with the longing to serve our fellow men. I believe that true service is a spiritual activity, which at its best, is born out of the Love of God. It was a true saint of God who said: Spirituality without work is as bad as work without spirituality!

We all have something to give! Let us give with love and compassion, and we will make the world a better place!

How can I refrain from quoting those beautiful lines that have never failed to inspire me!

I shall pass through this life but once.

Any good, therefore, that I can do

Or any kindness that I can show to any fellow creature,

Let me do it now.

Let me not defer or neglect it,

For I shall not pass this way again.

Dada J P Vaswani is a humanitarian, philosopher, educator, acclaimed writer, powerful orator, messiah of ahimsa, and non-sectarian spiritual leader