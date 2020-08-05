Guiding Light: Connect with your spiritual self

-- Guru Rudransh

Since mankind came into existence and discovered that it was the most supreme among animals, a race for supremacy started and it kept getting bigger as humans evolved. Over time, several discrepancies got inculcated and eventually led to major troubles such as wars, quarrels etc. But then came a time when humans got tired of it all, and thus began the tryst for inner satisfaction and self-dependency. And in the course of the tryst to gain inner satisfaction, mankind began a search for the original form, which we often to as the ‘Mool Shrota’ in the world of spiritualism.

It is an undisputed fact that every individual or say every creature or component of nature strives to meet its original form or final destination. For instance, the journey of a river is cyclic in nature, for its origin as well as end is linked to an ocean. Though it emanates from the mountains, it ultimately ends its journey in an ocean, which is its final destination. Similarly, the ‘Mool Shrota’ of humans is peace and the inner satisfaction, the road to which goes via the almighty and spiritualism.

In ancient days when education and books were yet to evolve, some revered spiritual gurus guided people in different ways such as ‘Samadhi’, ‘Tap’ and Yoga. These were different roads leading to a rendezvous with your inner self.

To learn meditation techniques, you need to pay a certain fee, but none when it comes to following the path of spiritualism. The road to spiritualism begins as simply as worshipping the idol in your house. That’s the first step, and eventually, cross different stages to meet the inner spiritual self. For example, when a kid goes to pre-nursery, he is taught ‘A for Apple’.

While the kid might not remember the alphabet A, but the apple definitely leaves a lasting impression on his mind. But when the same child grows up and reaches high school, he doesn’t even remember the apple reference to recognise A. Similarly, an idol is just like that apple, which helps as a reference point to imbibe spiritualism at a primary stage, only to develop and enhance further.