Guiding Light by Sri Sri Ravi Shankar: From head to heart

A Jnani (wise or knowledgeable one) is one whose intellect is sharp and profound. Such a person understands everything in depth. A Jnani is always close to Nature and to God. So, you can realize God through your feelings of devotion and surrender, and also by following the path of knowledge which guides righteous action and dispels ignorance. You should follow the path that is in accordance with your nature. If you are someone who is driven more by feelings than by logic and intellect, then you should engage more in Satsang and Bhakti (devotion).

There is so much more than what we think we know. Just understanding this alone can take your life to greater heights of progress. If you are driven more strongly by intellect and logic, then you will become restless if you sit in a Satsang for a long time, and you would say, “Oh, stop all this Satsang and chanting.

How many times will you say the same thing again and again? Why are you all singing such a long bhajan? Just calling out God’s name, once is enough!” But if you see two lovers, they keep writing each other’s names everywhere. They write, “I love you” everywhere they can. And writing it just once is not enough. They write it ten times. They start filling reams of pages with the name of their beloved. They even etch the names of their beloved on walls. This is because a lover cannot stop by saying the beloved’s name just once. He/ she is not content with that. So he/she keeps reciting the beloved’s name again and again.

This may not be the case for one driven by the intellect and logic. They maybe uncomfortable and bored with chanting the same name and same lines again and again. This is how they think. But when such a person looks at Creation, he gets wonderstruck by the magnanimity of the creation. The creation is so miraculous, so mysterious and so full of amazement.

There are new discoveries that happen every day and every moment, yet the more one discovers of this creation, the more one realizes that the secrets of the creation are far deeper than one can imagine. And this realization only increases the sense of wonder in a person, so much so that ultimately he experiences Yoga (union) through this sense of wonder.

