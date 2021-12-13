Guiding Light by Sri Sri Ravi Shankar: Faith is your wealth

If you think your faith in God is doing a favor to God, then you are mistaken. Your faith in God or Guru does nothing to God or Guru. Faith is your wealth. Faith gives you strength instantly. Faith brings you stability, centeredness, calmness, and love. Faith is your blessing.

If you lack faith, you will have to pray for faith. But to pray, you need faith. This is a paradox. People put their faith in the world, but the whole world is just a soap bubble. People have faith in themselves, but they don’t know who they are. People think that they have faith in God, but they really do not know who God is.

There are three types of faith:

* Faith in yourself: Without faith in yourself, you think I can’t do this; This is not for me; I will never be liberated in this life.

* Faith in the world: You must have faith in the world or you can’t move an inch. You deposit money in the bank with faith that it will be returned. If you doubt everything, nothing will happen for you.

* Faith in the Divine: Have faith in the Divine and you will evolve.

All these faiths are connected; you must have all three for each to be strong. If you start doubting in one, you will begin to doubt everything.

Lack of faith in God, the world, or yourself brings fear. Faith makes you full – faithful. Having faith in the world without faith in God does not bring complete peace. But if you have love, you automatically have peace and freedom.

Published on: Monday, December 13, 2021, 07:00 AM IST