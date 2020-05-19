Guiding Light: Build a filter process in your body

-- Grand Master Akshar

If you have ever noticed, we have two voices in our head telling different things. One is usually good, which will help us to grow positively. The other plays on the opposing team leading us down a path of self-destruction. The world is filled with both good and bad as there are negative and positive energies that inhabit the Earth. Hence, we need to build ourselves a filtering mechanism that lets us choose that which is good for us, and ignore the bad. The choice of this decision is completely up to us depending on where you want to channelize your energies. To live a life of joy, happiness, peace and prosperity you must choose the positive, filtering out the negative.

Yoga and spirituality are necessary tools that can help us to improve the content, quality and habits of our lifestyles. Sitting down regularly for a session of silent meditation will help you focus on your thoughts as well as your breath. Have you noticed the flow and nature of thoughts as you sit still, with your eyes closed? When your flow of thought is good for you, you can accept it and engage with it. But when you are thinking detrimental things for yourself, refuse to engage. Change your thought pattern during negatively charged moments. The daily practice of yoga asanas, Surya Namaskar, Chandra Namaskar, Pranayama or meditation techniques such as ‘Swaas Dhyan’ will also help you filter out the conversations you have with yourself. This is because it begins to change the way that you respond to situations and in return makes you calmer and more contained.

The practice of yoga and spirituality brings awareness into one’s life. When you filter your inner monologues and dialogues into communication that supports your growth and evolution, you will enjoy a more optimistic and purposeful outlook towards life.