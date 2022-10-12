Guiding Light: Be at peace… be peace

Peace/Representative Photo | -

People all over the world make life-long efforts to attain eternal happiness or constant peace. In fact, all man's actions are directed towards the achievement of this goal. But, the great turmoil and unrest in the world, despite all efforts, makes one ask: "What really is the way to realise this universal aim? Very few of us know about the fact that the source of true happiness lies not merely in material objects, rather it springs from the equanimity of mind; it comes by stabilising the mind in the self. We all know well that if man's mind is disturbed, then even the choicest dishes served to him, great honour showered on him and even a grand reception accorded to him, would be tasteless to him.

Moreover, man's indulgence into sense-objects or his acts of consuming material things 'consume' him also in the process, for we all observe that, gradually, man's physical organs become unserviceable, his frame becomes frail and weak, his senses become feeble, his body becomes wearied and outworn, the sap of his life gets sipped up and the zest and vigour spent up. We also notice that one man likes an object fondly whereas to another man this same thing is anathema and he wants to get rid of it as soon as possible. Does this not prove that happiness is not dependent upon or proportionate to the material objects one can store up? Rather it has its bearing on one's mental attitude and one's inner state of being. Further, we observe that worldly objects are constantly changing; by their very nature they are ephemeral. So, how can that which has no permanence, be a source of constant peace or permanent happiness?

The above analysis is not meant to lead one to conclude that man should not work to fulfil his material needs. No! As long as one has physical existence, one will require such things as food, clothes, shelter, etc, and if needs are not fulfilled it can upset a person’s mind. Further, passivity would gradually lead to sloth which is a vice too. So, what was meant to be conveyed in the foregoing para was that the pursuit of objects or amassing of wealth alone does not lead one to the fulfilment of the urge for eternal and complete peace. Rather, one requires health, mental rest, calmness, and good relations with other beings also in one's life. (To be continued)

The writer is a spiritual educator and columnist for publications across India, Nepal and the UK. He can be contacted at nikunjji@gmail.com / www.brahmakumaris.com