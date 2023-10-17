Guiding Light: Anruta Dosham | representational picture

‘Rutam’ is the truth and when ‘An’ negates the meaning, Anruta becomes the ‘untruth’. Dosham is the folly, often done even unconsciously or unintentionally. Untruth needs cover and support. Wise tell us that to cover-up one untruth, one needs many more. Ultimately it becomes the castle of the falsehood, can crumble at any time.

If the knowledge exists of the risks involved in falsehood and the dosham information is widespread, why do people indulge in cheap acts? The answer often is straight and simple. When untruth is told, the benefits often are immediate and impressive. The truth tests the person’s capacity and even tests one’s limits. Thus, in terms of ‘following’, truth is difficult is the general perception though people are aware that in many cases truth shall be found out.

Anruta need not be told consciously though many a time people resort to it to escape the tough situation prevailing at that time. For example, if someone owes another money, if the first presses for it, the second shall say some next timeline, though internally he knows that he can’t provide for. Escaping for the moment is the driving force.

On the other hand, many a case people tell something as a matter of fact and were even very sure then, but when the execution comes, they fail to live upto. An example is, when one is invited for a function, one may say that surely she shall be there on the designated day. However, other compulsions may force the person not to attend it. Still, the ‘anruta dosham’ gets registered! Thus, one has to be very careful in committing any timeline/ presence / help etc. without being very certain.

There are times of Strategic flexibility too that drive Operational convenience. An example often quoted is Shri Yudhisthira wondering in Kurukshetra was that ‘Ashwathama is killed’ and dropping an escape mechanism for Anruta Dosham in the form of wonderment, ‘human or elephant?’ Drona, his Guru shuns arms and gets killed by waiting Drushtadyumna. Yudhistira did not technically lie, but the intent was to create the doubt in the mind of the Guru and ensure his end. ‘Purpose’ decides fruit!

Strategically being Ethical, and Operationally Pure alone saves one from ‘Anruta Dosham’ is the take-away.

Prof S Ainavolu is a Mumbai-based teacher of tradition and management. He is with VPSM. Views are personal. https://www.ainavolu.in/blog