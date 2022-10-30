Guiding Light: Analyse the negativity, appreciate good qualities



Luck is the language of the heart. The heart determines the feeling of being lucky or unlucky. When you receive something that is beyond one’s capacity, beyond one’s abilities, beyond the smallness of the mind – you call that luck; something which is enormous and out of reach! The heart always makes everything big! Poetry comes out of the heart. The mind only knows facts but poetry is exaggeration and beauty is nothing, but exaggeration! There is no fact in beauty. If you try to analyse beauty, the beauty is gone!

Beauty is the language of the heart – it decorates, elaborates, exaggerates. When you read poetry, sing a song, or describe something, it is always from the heart. Analysis or explanation comes from the realm of the mind. Justice and equality are from the head. Appreciation of uniqueness is only from the heart! The heart makes everything special.

But, what do we usually do? If there is any negativity, we deal with it from the heart, and something that is positive, we deal with it from the head! If there is a problem, we exaggerate the problem. If there is suffering, a mistake or misery, we blow it up, beyond its dimension. Have you noticed this?

See, right from childhood, even if there’s a small scratch, we say, “Oh! I cut myself terribly!” We eternalise problems: “It always happens with me!” We need to flip this over. Even if you see one beautiful quality, decorate it, exaggerate it, make it so big: “So and so is great, excellent, marvelous!” and see the negative quality in a person through your head, your mind – analyse the negative quality, reason it out: “Why are they behaving like this? – Maybe they are tense, stressed...”

The analysis of negativity, brings compassion in you, and the exaggeration of good, brings waves of beauty. Whether that person is beautiful or not, it makes you more beautiful – the one, who praises, becomes more beautiful. Have you seen the faces of people, who are always praising? There is beauty in them! Those, who exaggerate positive qualities, their bodies get filled with them. This body, which is nothing but space, gets filled with that praise, and when this body gets filled with praise, the divinity dawns.