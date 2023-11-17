Guiding Light: A Lesson In Perseverance

Virat Kohli after hitting his 50th ODI century. | PTI

Phenk de chahe havadis raah se har baar door / Jaayegi manzil kahaan jab zindagi manzil mein hai (Let mishaps and adversaries block the path/ Where else will the destination go when life is in the destination?). This couplet seems to have been written with someone like Virat Kohli on the mind of the poet. The entire country is rejoicing in his world record of fifty tons in ODIs, thus breaking the record of 49 centuries made by his idol, Sachin Tendulkar. This is called persistence and the power of perseverance. Kohli, who is enjoying a purple patch in his career at the moment, didn't get a ton in any format of cricket for three years from 2019 to 2022. Detractors even started hinting that he must call it a day. A lesser mortal in his place might have given up. But Kohli soldiered on because he knew that he'd soon drive away the ghosts of indifferent form. He made no hurry; but as A A Milne said, “Rivers know this; there's no hurry. We shall get there someday.” Kohli also knew that sooner or later, he'd achieve his goal and get back among runs. And he did that in a befitting manner.

One may encounter many defeats, but one must not be defeated. In fact, it may be necessary to encounter the defeats, so you can know who you are, what you can rise from, how you can still come out of it. Man can be destroyed but he cannot be defeated. In fact, the word 'defeat' must not be in the lexicon of those who want to leave their footprints on the sands of time. Kohli's scintillating bouncing back can serve as a template for success in adversities because the brick walls are there for a reason. The brick walls are not there to keep us out. The brick walls are there to give us a chance to show how badly we want something. Nature has a way to test and judge a person's inner strength. Those who lack resolve, determination and perseverance, wilt under the pressure and fade away. But those who are made of sterner stuff, face all tests smilingly and come out as chiselled and chastised individuals. One must never think that this is the end. In fact, what's perceived as the end is actually a beginning; a better beginning at that.

Gham jab had se zyada ho khushi nazdeek hoti hai/ Chamakte hain sitare raat jab taareek hoti hai (When the pain is overwhelming, rest assured, joy is nearest/ Stars glitter when the night is darkest). All those who are ready to throw in the towel must take a cue from Virat and surge ahead in life with their heads held high. If Virat Kohli can do it, you too can. All humans need to be alive to their hidden potential and puissance.

