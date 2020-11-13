Govardhan puja 2020: History, significance, mahurat and everything you need to know about the day

Govardhan Puja is also known as Annakut Puja. On this day, Hindus prepare and offer a wide variety of vegetarian delicacies to the idols of Paramatma (God) to express their gratitude.

This year, Govardhan Puja falls on Sunday, November 15, 2020.

History and significance

Each day of the five-day festivities of Diwali has a special significance. Also known as the ‘Annakoot Puja’, this day is also commemorated as the day when Lord Krishna defeated God Indra.

In Maharashtra, it is celebrated as Bali Pratipada or Bali Padva. The day commemorates the victory of Vamana, an incarnation of Lord Vishnu, over King Bali and subsequent pushing of Bali to Patal Lok. It is believed that due to boon given by Lord Vamana, Asura King Bali visits the Prithvi Lok from the Patala Lok on this day.

While the Vaishnava community commemorates on this day the incident from the Bhagavata Puran where Lord Krishna lifted the Govardhan Hill to provide the people of Vrindavan village shelter from torrential rains.

Mahurat:

As per Drik Panchang, the puja mahurat for the day is as follows

Govardhan Puja Sayankala Muhurat - 02:23 pm to 04:33 pm