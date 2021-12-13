Gita Jayanti 2021: Date, Tithi, Significance and all you need to know about this day

The Bhagavad Gita, which consists of dialogues between Shri Krishna and Arjun, is revered as the holy book of the Hindus. This sacred scripture came into being on the Ekadashi Tithi of the month Margashirsha's Shukla Paksha.

As per the Hindu calendar, the eleventh day called Ekadashi Tithi, Shukla Paksha (the waxing phase of the Moon) during Margashirsha month, is significant for puja and holy rituals; the devotees observe the Vaikuntha Ekadashi Vrat which is also called as Mokshada Ekadashi.

It is believed that the doors to Vaikuntha, Lord Vishnu's heavenly abode remain open on this day.

he day is also celebrated as Gita Jayanti. This year, the 5158th anniversary of the Gita will be observed.

Know the Gita Jayanti 2021 date, timing, and significance:

Gita Jayanti 2021 date

This year, Gita Jayanti will be celebrated on December 14, 2021.

Gita Jayanti 2021 Tithi timings

The Ekadashi Tithi begins at 9:32 PM, December 13

The Ekadashi Tithiends at 11:35 PM, December 14.

ALSO READ Ujjain: Discourse on Shrimad Bhagvad from Friday

Gita Jayanti significance

Gita Jayanti marks the day when the sacred book of the Hindus came into being. The holy scripture is a collection of the dialogues between Arjun and Shri Krishna on the battlefield of Kurukshetra.

The Gita consists of 700 verses and is a part of the great Indian Epic Mahabharata's Bhishma Parva.

Arjuna, the brave Pandava warrior, initially failed to muster the courage to face his enemies who were his cousins and loved ones on the battlefield, as they were people he grew up with. However, to restore Dharma and end their wrongdoings, he had to take an active part in the battle. And eventually, he succeeded in conquering his emotions after learning what his Karma is which Lord Krishna explains to him in the Baghvad Gita. As a result, Arjuna was able to condition his mind and evolve.

Advertisement

Gita Jayanti Puja Vidhi

Wake up early, ideally during Brahma Muhurat which is two hours before sunrise. Take a bath and wear fresh clothes. Do Dhyana, followed by aligning your thoughts/mind with the divine occasion and pledge that you would perform the puja sincerely.

Purify the puja room or altar by sprinkling some Gangajal.

Place a wooden chowki on the altar and cover it with a red or a yellow piece of fresh cloth. Place an image or an idol of Lord Krishna on it. Light an oil or ghee lamp.

Offer haldi, Chandan and kumkum to Lord Krishna. Cover the sacred Bhagavad Gita with a fresh piece of red cloth and place it next to the idol/image of Shri Krishna. Offer haldi, chandan and kumkum to the Gita.

Then offer Akshata (raw rice mixed with turmeric), followed by Pushpam (flowers), Deepam (lamp), Gandham (natural scent), Dhoop (incense) and Naivedhyam (food). Perform the Aarti to conclude the puja.

Worship the Bhagavad Gita with folded hands and then do the Gita Path. It is considered sacred if you read the Gita or listen to the holy scripture's recitation on this day.

ALSO READ Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai! Anupam Kher gifts Bhagvad Gita to Robert DeNiro on 75th birthday

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, December 13, 2021, 06:00 PM IST