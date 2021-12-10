Ahead of judging Miss Universe 2021, Urvashi Rautela meets former Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu, gifts him Bhagavad Gita

Bollywood actress and beauty queen Urvashi Rautela, is in Israel to judge the Miss Universe 2021 pageant.

Prior to the competition, Urvashi was invited by former Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu along with her family for a meet and greet session.

In a video shared on Instagram, Urvashi can be seen making Netanyahu speak a few Hindi words which were 'Sab Shaandar Sab Badhiya'. She also gifted him the Bhagavad Gita.

Talking about the work front, Urvashi Rautela will be seen essaying the character of Poonam Mishra, the real-life wife of Inspector Avinash Mishra, portrayed by actor Randeep Hooda in the web film ‘Inspector Avinash’.

She will also appear in a few more south Indian films, including the Telugu feature ‘Black Rose’, in which she will play the lead, and a Tamil film starring Saravana. The next schedule for the film is set to start soon.

Apart from that Urvashi recently shared the official poster for her forthcoming film ‘Dil Hai Gray’, which is a Hindi version of the hit Tamil film ‘Thiruttu Payale 2’.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, December 10, 2021, 02:11 PM IST