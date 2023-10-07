Feast Of Our Lady of The Rosary 2023: Date, Significance & All You Need To Celebrate The Holy Day

Ave Maria, Pray for us. Happy Feast to all. October 7 marks the Feast Day of Our Lady of the Rosary and celebrates the intercession of Mother Mary through the holy Rosary prayers. On this auspicious day, Catholic Churches hold a special mass dedicated to the Blessed Virgin Mother.

Significance

The Feast of Our Lady of the Rosary dates back to the 16th century and commemorates the miraculous Christian naval victory at the Battle of Lepanto on October 7, 1571. Pope Pius V attributed this victory to the intercession of the Blessed Virgin Mary through the recitation of the Rosary. The feast comes as a reminder of the power of prayer and the importance of seeking Mary's intercession.

Rosary Prayers

The Rosary, which provides protection from evil and blesses people with Mother Mary's grace and guidance, consists of five decades, each representing a mystery from the lives of Jesus and Mary. It comes along three sets of mysteries where devotees choose to pray either all of them or anyone. (Joyful, Sorrowful, Glorious)

Quotes, Wishes & Greetings

“How beautiful is the family that recites the Rosary every evening.” Pope John Paul II

“If you say the Rosary faithfully unto death, I do assure you that, in spite of the gravity of your sins, ‘you will receive a never-fading crown of glory’ (1 St. Peter 5:4).” Saint Louis de Montfort

“The holy Rosary is a powerful weapon. Use it with confidence and you’ll be amazed at the results.”

“The Rosary is the most beautiful and the most rich in graces of all prayers; it is the prayer that touches most the Heart of the Mother of God…and if you wish peace to reign in your homes, recite the family Rosary.”

Pope Saint Pius X

