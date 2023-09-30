Lady Of Rosary Pray For Us; Embracing October, The Month Of Holy Rosary

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 30, 2023
October is observed as the 'Month of the Rosary' by Catholics. The period is considered auspicious for Rosary prayers and worshipping Mother Mary.
Churches celebrate the Marian devotion of 'Our Lady of the Rosary' on October 7.
As October arrives, pray to Mary Matha and recite: "Our Lady of the most Holy Rosary, Pray for us."
While praying the Rosary, a devotee makes the Holy Cross sign and says the Apstles' Creed, followed by 'our Father' and the three 'Hail Marys.'
Then, the prayer of glory is recited with faith as one says: "Glory be to the Father, and to the Son, and to the Holy Spirit..."
The sacred ten 'Hail Marys' are worshipped while meditating on the Mystery. It is preferred to recite prayers in a holy place such as a church, chapel, or prayer room.
The prayer is concluded with the 'Haily Holy Queen' and 'Final Prayer'. Making the Holy Cross sign and prayer for peace and divine blessings mark the end of the worship.
