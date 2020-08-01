Eid-ul-Adha: Celebration of sacrifice

--By Shiv Rajvanshi

Eid-ul-Adha or Eid-al-Adha is a celebration of sacrifice, and it is important for two reasons. First of all, during Eid-ul-Adha we remember the spirit of the Prophet Abraham and how he was willing to sacrifice the person he loved the most because it is the command of Allah that he should obey no matter! Second, Eid-ul-Adha ends the period of Hajj (Islam's fifth pillar). Every year, about three million people travel to Mecca and make a pilgrimage. To be close to the Kabah is to be very close to Allah. It is a complete work of the world !!

Each Eid is a Thanksgiving Day where Muslims gather in a friendly and happy place to offer their thanks to Allah for their help in fulfilling their spiritual obligations before Eid. This expression of gratitude is not limited to spiritual devotion and wording. It goes beyond that to express themselves in a social and human spirit. This Islamic method of thanksgiving is a beautiful and rare combination of spiritual devotion and humanity.

Muslims pray to Allah and glorify His name in an act of remembrance of His grace. At the same time, they remember the deceased by praying for their souls, the needy by extending a helping hand, by being sympathetic with the sympathetic, by the sick by sincerely visiting and speaking of good wishes, by present with a warm and sincere greeting. Therefore, the purpose of commemorating the Day exceeds all odds and expands in terms of human life span.

There are two key Eid’s (Celebration Festivals) in Islam: Eid-ul-Fitr, which signifies the completion of the Holy Month of Ramadan; and Eid-ul-Adha, the Greater Eid, which follows the completion of the annual Hajj pilgrimage, at the time of Qurbani (sacrifice).

Although Eid-ul-Adha has no direct relation to the Hajj Pilgrimage, it is but a day after the completion of Hajj and therefore has significance in time.