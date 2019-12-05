Doc Destiny: Wear the right gem stones

Wearing gem stones as per zodiac and kundali is a common thing, but do you know that wearing gemstones according to numbers can also bring luck, success and happiness in one’s life? Read on to find out how...

Ruby: This is the best gemstone for those who are associated with number 1. It is also favourable for those whose zodiac sign is Leo. The colour of the stone ranges from red, orange-red to violet red. It should be worn on the right hand’s ring finger. It has the power to control blood pressure. It is also very helpful in indigestion and epilepsy. Ruby can give you name, fame, vigour and virtue. It improves leadership qualities. The stone has the ability to give success in all fields of life. It improves the wearer’s relationship with their superiors. The best day to wear this gem is Sunday. It should be worn during sunrise.

Pearl: This gemstone is favourable for people with number 2. People whose zodiac sign is Cancer can also wear this gemstone, since they are ruled by Moon. It has the potential to balance Moon in the kundali and it can also decrease negative effects of the Moon. The gemstone comes in white, red and black colour. There are also rose-tinted pearls, which gives the best results. The pearl should be round in shape, smooth and tough without any dots or spots. It cures mental disorders. It increases digestion and relives from asthma, gastric disorders and lung disorders. Pearl strengthens mental faculties, calms emotions and increases peace of mind. Newly wed brides should wear pearl as it can give a happy conjugal life. The ideal day to wear this stone is Monday and it should be worn in the evening on the little finger.

Yellow Sapphire: Favourable for people with Number 3 it is equally favourable for Sagittarians as they are ruled by Jupiter. Yellow Sapphire can treat your skin problems. The stone should be of 3 carats (10 gm) in weight. Women should wear it on the left hand’s index finger whereas, men should wear on their right hand’s index finger. The gemstone can give you wealth, fame and good education. Students and business people can also consider wearing this stone. Girls who want to get married but are unable to find a suitable match should surely wear this stone. The ideal day to wear Yellow Sapphire is Thursday and it should be worn one hour before sunset.

Hessonite: It denotes the Moon’s ascending node and it is favourable for people associated with Number 4. This gemstone could also be beneficial for Aquarians. It can bless the wearer with good health and wealth. It gives the strength to win over enemies. It improves dealings with people and protects from sudden misfortunes. It is said to be the best gem to avert stomach ailments, disaster, insanity and evil spirits. The best day to wear this gemstone is Saturday and it should be worn two hours before sunset. (To be continued next week)