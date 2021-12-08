Champa Shashti 2021: Date, time, tithi, significance - Here's all you need to know

Champa Sashthi is celebrated with great fervor in Maharashtra. It is one of the most significant days for devotees of Lord Khandoba, one of the avatars of Lord Shiva. Champa Shashti is a six-day festival dedicated for worshiping Lord Shiva. On this day, prayers are offered to Khandoba.

The festival takes place on the sixth day in the Margashirsha month during the Shukla Paksha.

According to drikpanchang.com, if Champa Shashti combines with Shatabhisha Nakshatra and Vaidhriti Yoga either on Raviwar (Sunday) or on Mangalwar (Tuesday), it is considered auspicious.

The destination to celebrate this festival is the temple of Lord Khandoba at Jejuri near Pune. Jejuri in Maharashtra, a place which has Lord Khandoba’s shrine, is known for an annual festival that lasts for six days.

Significance of Champa Shashti:

On this day, devotees observe fast. It is believed that by fasting on this day devotees are blessed with positive energy and prosperous and happy life. It is believed that a devotee’s sins get washed away by observing this festival with devotion.

Champa Shashti: Date, tithi and time for Mumbai

Date: December 9

Shashthi Tithi Begins - 09:25 PM on December 8

Shashthi Tithi Ends - 07:53 PM on December 9

(Date & Time Source: Drikpanchang)

Published on: Wednesday, December 08, 2021, 02:21 PM IST