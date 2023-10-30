Atla Tadde 2023: Date, Significance & All You Need To Know | Representational Photo

The Hindu month 'Karthik' is an auspicious one which hosts many festivals. One of the occasions falling during this holy month is Karwa Chauth celebrated in North India. Similarly, the southern states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh observe 'Atla Tadde' where married women pray for the well-being of their family and their life partners.

Atla Tadde Date 2023

Atla Tadde is celebrated as per the occurrence of the Thadiya Thithi. In 2023, it falls on October 31.

Atla Tadde Vratham

Goddess Gauri is worshipped on the day of Atla Tadde along with Lord Shiva. Married women observe a fast on this day and break it after the moonrise. The celebration holds a close resemblance to Karwa Chauth where husbands feed their lady loves to break their fast. It is learned that people keeping a fast on this day consume kheer and tulsi leaves before sunrise and stay empty stomach until the evening.

This occasion is marked in a grand manner, especially in villages and small towns where people visit each other's houses and recite songs praising the Devi. Dressing up traditionally, applying henna on hands, adorning golden ornaments, and Shringar elements are integral to marking Atla Tadde. Special food preparations (including sweets) are carried out to bring alive the festival mood. It is initially offered to Shiva and Parvati and only later consumed in the moonlight.

Atla Tadde Significance

The Atla Tadde puja is focused on narrating and listening to the Vrat Katha or the story behind this auspicious event. It is said in the religious texts that this day and its rituals were suggested by Goddess Gauri herself for married women and also girls seeking a great consort. The story refers to a young princess who observed the sacred Atla Tadde Vratham and married a desirable man instead of the groom brought to her initially by her brother, an old man. There is a belief that the divine couple, Shiva Parvati, bless the woman who observes this day with sincerity.

