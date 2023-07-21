Adhik Maas Special: How To Observe Purushottam Vrat? Insights By ISKCON Monk Nityanand Charan Das

Adhik Maas or Purushottam Maas started on July 18, 2023. This period from the Hindu calendar is considered very auspicious for spiritual activities as there's a belief that a devotee doing devotional service during this month gets amplified fruits and blessings from Lord Vishnu. While it is said that the Lord is pleased by most things done with sincere devotion and love for Him, here's what ISKCON monk Nityanand Charan Das suggests on 'How to observe Purushottam Vrat.'

3 Things To Do This Purushottam Maas

In his book 'Purushottam Adhik Maas' - The Month That Grants All Desires; The Story, The Glory And The Guideless To Be Followed, author-monk Nityanand Charan Das shares how one can spend the sacred month to get blessed with a happy and blissful life by performing some simple yet powerful spiritually-inclined activities. What tops the list is chanting the holy names - the Hare Krishna Maha Mantra.

(1) Chanting

The best way to seek blessings in the Kali Yuga is by chanting, as mentioned in many religious scriptures. The power of the Hare Krishna Maha Mantra is believed to be the potential of freeing the devotee from material sorrow and attaining a spiritual goal. Preachers often say "Chant Hare Krishna And Be Happy."

(2) Hearing about Krishna

While it is said that one must carefully hear the names of the Lord when we recite or chant them, hearing the pastimes of Lord Krishna when he appeared on planet Earth is an ideal thing to do this sacred month. One can also hear about these as bedtime stories and go to sleep thinking about Lord Krishna. Along with pastimes, one can also tune into bhajans such as Jaya Radha Madhav and Shri Nanda Nandanastakam, read and listen to Bhagavad Gita (especially, chapter 15).

(3) Eating Prasad

Eating the food offered to the Lord is one of the ways of seeking blessings and good health. The one who keeps Purushottam Vrat is said to consume Krishna Prasad and avoid other foods. A diet compromising of satvik foods is ideal with an offering made to Lord Krishna before consumption.

How to observe Purushottam Vrat: Other important points

Some other important points of observing the Purushottam Vrat as stated by the author Nityanand Charan Das include staying clean with a daily bathing practice, bathing and offering prayers in the Brahma muhurta, celibacy for one month, Tulsi aarti and prayers to Radha-Krishna, visiting temple, feeding cows and doing charity.

"This is a month in which we should maximize our spiritual practices since rewards of our spiritual practice get multiplied by millions. We should be willing to come out of our comfort zone to perform some extra devotional service compared to what we usually do," writes the author while adding, "We should try and follow as per our capacity."

