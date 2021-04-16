World Hemophilia Day 2021: Overview, symptoms, treatments and all you need to know about the bleeding disorder

World Hemophilia Day is held annually on April 17 by the World Federation of Hemophilia (WFH). This day aims at bringing awareness to hemophilia and other bleeding disorders. It was started on 17 April 1989. The date 17 April was chosen in honour of Frank Schnabel's birthday.

This year's theme is 'Adapting to Change, sustaining care in a new world.'

The main goal of World Hemophilia Day is to bring the global bleeding disorder community together.

The Covid-19 pandemic has had a major impact on people, especially on people with a bleeding disorder.

What is Hemophilia?

Hemophilia is usually an inherited bleeding disorder in which the blood doesn't clot properly. This can lead to spontaneous bleeding as well as bleeding following injuries or surgery. Blood contains many proteins called clotting factors that can help to stop bleeding. People with hemophilia have low levels of either factor 8 or factor 9. The severity of Hemophilia that a person has is determined by the amount of factor in the blood. The lower the amount of the factor, the more likely it is that bleeding will occur which can lead to serious health problems.

In rare cases, a person can develop hemophilia later in life. The majority of cases involve middle-aged or elderly people, or young women who have recently given birth or are in the later stages of pregnancy. This condition often resolves with appropriate treatment.