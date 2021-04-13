COVID-19: US to pause Johnson & Johnson vaccine due to fear of blood clotting

New York: US health authorities called for a pause in the use of the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine, after reports surfaced of extremely rare blood clotting.

All six cases were in young women aged between 18 and 48, with symptoms showing six to 13 days after vaccination. One of them died and another is in hospital, the New York Times reports.

Johnson & Johnson's jab is the only one-dose vaccine being used so far; it works in a similar way as AstraZeneca's, which is also embroiled in blood clot concerns. Both vaccines use an adenovirus to transport part of the coronavirus into the body.

Incidentally, British vaccine regulators are expected to give the green signal to the pioneering one-shot vaccine this week. The UK has ordered 30million doses of the jab, which would be enough to immunise more than half of the adult population.