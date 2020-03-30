What is sodium hypochlorite and why you shouldn't spray it on anyone

A group of migrants heading home after the lockdown over coronavirus was hosed down with a chlorine solution in Bareilly, triggering criticism and then an admission from the local authorities that they went too far.

A state government official, however, argued that such spraying of people is permitted internationally. But the authorities did not follow the right procedure, he said.

A fire brigade official said the migrants were sprayed with a solution containing sodium hypochlorite. It is often used to keep swimming pools sanitised.

The incident, caught on video and shared on social media, took place at Bareilly's Satellite bus station on Sunday.