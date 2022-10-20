NASA shares eye-catching image of 'pillars of creation' straight from the galaxy

NASA

In another stunning image by NASA's James Webb Telescope, showed an iconic pillar of creation. The James Webb telescope shared a mesmerising look of pillars that are 6,500 light years away.

The pillars of creation are made up of interstellar dust and gas. At that time, they appeared to be semi-transparent in near-infrared light. The images show the thickness and the preseance of the interstellar dust surrounding these pillars.

This amazing creation is said to be in the vast Eagle Nebula, which is about 6,500 light years away. The first time pillars of creation were captured in 1995 by NASA's Hubble telescope and later revisited in 2014.

Earlier, the James Webb telescope shared many amazing and eye-catching images of the cosmic world.