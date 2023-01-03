e-Paper Get App
HomeScienceEarth at Perihelion 2023: Here's everything you need to know about this phenomenon

Earth at Perihelion 2023: Here's everything you need to know about this phenomenon

Perihelion is the day that the earth and sun are at their closest point in the orbit

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, January 03, 2023, 10:20 AM IST
article-image
Earth at Perihelion 2023 | Sourced via Google
Follow us on

Earth will reach its closest point to the sun on January 4, 2023. This phenomenon is known as perihelion when the earth and sun are at their closest point in the orbit. The word comes from the Greek language, "peri" meaning “around or near,” and "helios" meaning “sun.”

The day happens to be a much-awaited moment for earth observation and scientific research to witness the significant celestial happening. Did you just wonder what the farthest point is referred to as? It's called Aphelion.

Read Also
Breaking Bad vibes! Reel 'Heisenberg' Walter White spotted among wall frame of scientists
article-image

As we know, our planet's orbit is elliptical, it moves closer to and then farther away from the sun over the course of a year.

Earth at Perihelion is observed two weeks after the December Solstice. During this day, its orbit brings it about 3 million miles closer to the sun than at any other time of year. The average distance from the sun to the Earth is 93 million miles, but during perihelion, the Earth is only 91 million miles away from the sun. 

This extra proximity means that the Earth receives more sunlight than usual. As a result of this, during our winter months (December to February in the Northern Hemisphere), when Earth is closer to the sun, we experience slightly warmer temperatures. So next time you’re feeling a little warm in January, there's nothing surprising as it’s not your imagination but the earth’s orbit.

Read Also
Science fiction day: Remembering the incredible work of Isaac Asimov
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Earth at Perihelion 2023: Here's everything you need to know about this phenomenon

Earth at Perihelion 2023: Here's everything you need to know about this phenomenon

Dr Vikram Sarabhai Death Anniversary: All you need to know about the 'Father of Indian Space...

Dr Vikram Sarabhai Death Anniversary: All you need to know about the 'Father of Indian Space...

10 things to look forward to in New Year 2023

10 things to look forward to in New Year 2023

All you need to know about Omicron BF.7 variant

All you need to know about Omicron BF.7 variant

A planet is heading towards collision with its sun & can potentially offer glimpse of how Earth...

A planet is heading towards collision with its sun & can potentially offer glimpse of how Earth...