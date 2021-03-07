Comets brought carbon to Earth, Mars: Study

Washington: Comets could have been an essential source of carbon on planets like Earth and Mars during the early formation of the solar system, says a new study. "Carbon is key to learning about the origins of life," said the paper's lead author, Charles Woodward, Professor at the University of Minnesota in the US.

"We're still not sure if Earth could have trapped enough carbon on its own during its formation, so carbon-rich comets could have been an important source delivering this essential element that led to life as we know it."

The new results are based on observations by a telescope on an airplane called Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy (SOFIA), a joint project of NASA and the German Aerospace Centre, and were published recently in the Planetary Science Journal.