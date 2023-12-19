Aditya-L1 Mission: ISRO's Spacecraft To Reach Lagrange Point 1 By January 2024, Says Dr Jitendra Singh

Aditya-L1 Solar Mission | ISRO

In an update on Aditya-L1, India's first solar observatory mission, Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh said that the spacecraft is all set to arrive at its destination, Lagrange Point 1 (L1), in the first week of January 2024. The mission travelled nearly 1.5 million km from Earth during the previous few months since it launched in February 2023. The mission's main aim is to be on L1 as it's an excellent position for exploring the Sun.

Aditya L-1, in its latest click, captured Sun's first complete images. These photos were captured with the Aditya-L1's Solar Ultraviolet Imaging Telescope (SUIT) instrument in the 200-400 nm wavelength region. In this wavelength range, SUIT uses a variety of scientific filters to obtain photographs of the Sun's photosphere and chromosphere. These observations will enable scientists to explore the dynamic interplay of the magnetised solar atmosphere, providing significant insights and exact limitations on the impact of solar radiation on Earth's climate, according to ISRO.

The image revealed prominent features, including sunspots, plage, and quiet Sun regions. This discovery provides scientists access to the delicate characteristics of the Sun's photosphere and chromosphere. The continued observations from SUIT help improve our understanding of the dynamic relationship within the magnetised solar atmosphere and aid in setting precise limitations on the influence of solar radiation on Earth's climate.

Meanwhile, Singh said, ISRO will execute a series of tests connected to India's first human space mission, Gaganyaan, over the following year. These include crew module and abort system tests ahead of the anticipated orbital test flight in 2024. The minister also highlighted that the Gaganyaan mission aims to send Indian astronauts to space between 2024 and 2025.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, "The government's enabling policies, including opening India's space arena to private actors, have supported growth. This was evident when thousands of people saw the Aditya-L1 and Chandrayaan-3 launches. In addition, he said, "Approximately 1,000 crores have been spent in space companies so far in the fiscal year 2023-24. Increased access and awareness have piqued the public's interest in the country's developing space aspirations."

"These are defining times for Indian space, as flagships like Aditya-L1 and Gaganyaan launch in 2024 amid a booming private space economy. Long-awaited milestones are bearing fruit as reform continues across the strategic sector," he concluded.